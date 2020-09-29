Oak Ridge woman honored on her 100th birthday

Clara Hall Hughes of Oak Ridge turned 100 years old Monday, and to celebrate her and what a proclamation calls her many achievements in the community, the city of Oak Ridge dedicated the entire day to her.

Hughes, joined by her family and friends, and Mayor Warren Gooch met Monday to officially recognize September 28, 2020 as “Clara Hall Hughes Day.”

The proclamation lists Hughes’ many accomplishments, including her 30 years of service as a maintenance supervisor at Union Carbide Nuclear Corporation and her distinction of being the first Black woman to serve as a member of the Y-12 Union Board.

According to the proclamation, Hughes has served as a Sunday school teacher and member of the choir at Little Lead Missionary Baptist Church in Oliver Springs, as well as serving as a deaconess for more than 60 years. She also has volunteered for many years at the Oliver Springs Historical Society, where she holds the title of Mother of the Mayme Carmichael School Organization, Inc.

Hughes has a daughter, four grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.

List of Clara Hall Hughes’ accomplishments (provided by the city of Oak Ridge)

• Mrs. Hughes will turn 100 years old on Sept. 28

• She was born in Oliver Springs and attended Emory Gap and Kingston Schools – and later attended the University of Tennessee, Knoxville for two years

• She served as a domestic assistant and caregiver for many families

• In her 30-year tenure with Union Carbide Nuclear Corporation, Hughes earned the respect and admiration of her superiors and colleagues alike for the outstanding quality of her work

• She was the first black woman to serve as a member of the Y-12 Union Board, serving alongside Paul White and Willie Cale; she retired in 1982

• Clara Hall Hughes is a faithfully devoted member of the Little Baptist Church in Oliver Springs, which she has served as a Sunday School teacher and as a member of the choir and the Baptist Young People’s Union

• A deaconess for more than sixty years, Hughes also serves on the church’s Decoration Committee and Budget Finance Committee, and she has held the position of treasurer for several years

• Hughes is an esteemed and long-serving member of the Eastern Star Atomic Chapter 13 of Oak Ridge, Daughter of Isis Almas Court #157, Commandress and Queen of Almas Court, Imperial Deputy of the Oasis of Almas Court, and was the first place winner in the annual Oriental Fashion Show, which was held in Miami, Florida; she is the past treasurer of Keblah Court #57 of Knoxville

• She is a faithful volunteer for the Oliver Springs Historical Society, where she has remained active since 2009 and holds the esteemed title of Mother of the Mayme Carmichael School Organization, Inc.

• Fond of travel, Mrs. Hall Hughes has visited all fifty states and several countries.

As Hughes enters her eleventh decade, she is still an active and productive member of society. She enjoys canning fruits and vegetables, making jellies and preserves, feeding and watching birds, and serving humanity in any way she can be of some assistance. Recently, a Tennessee House Joint Resolution was passed in her honor: http://www.capitol.tn.gov/Bills/111/Bill/HJR8027.pdf

A drive-through celebration parade is also set for Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Oliver Springs.