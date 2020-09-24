Oak Ridge tax bills have been mailed, due by October 31

The City of Oak Ridge announced Thursday that it has finished mailing out this year’s property tax statements. Property owners in the City should have those statements by now, according to a press release. 

In accordance with State Law, property tax notices are mailed to the property owner at the address on file with the State of Tennessee as of Jan. 21, 2020. Because of this, some property owners may not receive a statement, a situation normally explained as part of the property closing process. Failure to receive a notice of taxes due does not relieve the property owner of the obligation to pay or provide relief for late payments.

Property owners who did not receive their property tax statement, should contact the Utilities Business Office at (865) 425-3400 or look up how much they owe online in order to pay on time.

Property tax information can be found online through the City’s website at www.OakRidgeTN.gov.  

This year only, property owners have until Oct. 31 to pay their property taxes without interest or penalty. On Nov. 1, interest will begin to accrue on the account.

Typically, property taxes are billed in July and due at the end of August, but that timeline was delayed this year due to COVID-19 and the transition to new billing software at the Utilities Business Office.

For more information, call the Utilities Business Office at (865) 425-3400.

