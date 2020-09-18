Oak Ridge City Manager provides update on city facilities, services

(City of Oak Ridge press release) An important update from City Manager Mark Watson, on the Coronavirus (COVID-19): The public health situation is rapidly changing, here are the latest updates affecting city facilities.

The City of Oak Ridge is supporting the “Tennessee Pledge” efforts by the state government. Please refer to State of Tennessee websites for updates and advice on precautions to be taken by particular businesses.

City facilities will continue to be operated as below as precautions and security matters are considered for the safety of our employees and “social distancing” for our customers. Visitors may receive a temperature scan and inquiry about current health. Please call the City Manager’s office or department offices on the City’s website for further information.

Note: Financial transactions can be handled electronically and via mail. If you need to meet someone, you can call the department’s extension directly. Phone numbers are listed under each department below.

MUNICIPAL BUILDING

The City of Oak Ridge Municipal Building has partially reopened to the public with the following COVID-19 precautions in place: Secured, badge-only areas of the Municipal Building are in effect; only City staff can access the majority of City departments. Public access to the Municipal Building is restricted to the north entrance near the courtroom (labeled Court Public Safety), the Utility Business Office and Community Development permit window, and the entrance near the City Clerk’s office on the south side of the building, which is for handicap-access only. For handicap access, contact the City Clerk’s Office at (865) 425-3411. At the Court Public Safety entrance, visitors can check in for their scheduled appointments to be escorted to the secured areas of the building.

Departmental services are still available electronically or by appointment.

If you need to reach a department, call the number listed below for each department or click here for a list of all departments. You can also reach a department by email or social media.

You can also reach a department by email or social media. Gov. Bill Lee has signed Executive Orders that allow for electronic government meetings. Therefore, official meetings may continue to occur electronically via “Go to Meeting” or “Zoom”, if necessary. A limited number of boards and commissions will meet electronically and only if necessary. An official record of the meetings will be established for review on the City of Oak Ridge website.

Emergency executive orders are still in effect statewide and locally.

LIBRARY (865) 425-3455

The Library lobby is open with limited hours. Lobby hours for the month of September are Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Patrons can use a computer or the copier, or checkout a newspaper or paperback book to read in our new outdoor reading area. Occupancy will be limited to 5 members of the public at a time, and computer sessions are limited to 20 minutes. The last entry for the day will be 5:30 p.m. to allow staff time to clean. Masks are required to enter the library.

Curbside delivery is now available on Saturdays! We are now offering curbside delivery on Saturday afternoons from 1 to 6 p.m., as well as our regular Monday through Friday, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. schedule.

Please keep an eye on our website and Facebook page for updates.

UTILITIES (865) 425-3400

The lobby to the Utilities Business Office (UBO) has reopened to the public with COVID-19 precautions. A limited number of customers are allowed in the lobby at one time. Masks are encouraged.

Customers are still encouraged to make payments online, through the overnight drop box located in the parking lot at 200 S. Tulane Avenue or payments can be mailed to P.O. Box 1, Oak Ridge, TN 37831.

The Utilities Business Office has transitioned to a new billing software system. Please be patient and expect some delays while we work through some unexpected issue and while employees and customers get used to working with the new software. For more information and frequently asked questions on the new software, click here .

. As a reminder: this year, Oak Ridge residents will be receiving their property taxes in September and will have until Oct. 31, 2020, to pay them. Click here for more information.

CENTRAL SERVICES (865) 425-1875

Public Works and Electrical Department services are still ongoing.

The Central Services Complex reopened to the public on Monday, June 1, but appointments must be made in advance.

Visitors will be buzzed in and escorted to the office they need. All visitors will be temperature-screened before entry.

If you need to reach Public Works, please call (865) 425-1875. For the Electric Department, call (865) 425-1803.

FIRE DEPARTMENT (865) 425-3520

All citizen visits and tours to fire stations and headquarters have been suspended.

Fire administration may be reached via phone at (865) 425-3520.

Businesses with questions for the Fire Marshal about reopening can contact Travis Solomon at (865) 425-3524.

POLICE DEPARTMENT (865) 425-3504

The main entrance to the police department is closed to the public.

To file police reports, citizens should call the police department for guidance at (865) 425-3504.

Crime tips can still be reported online.

CITY COURT (865) 425-3536

City Court continues to conduct in-person hearings with COVID-19 precautions. Guidelines for City Court can be found here .

. Masks or face coverings must be worn at all times in City Court and the Court Clerk’s Office.

The City Court Clerk’s office is open for payment by appointment from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. or via mail. Citizens can send money orders or personal checks to:

City of Oak Ridge – City Courts

P.O. Box 1

Oak Ridge, TN 37831

If a payment is past due, only a money order or a cashier’s check is accepted.

If you have any questions about what is owed or whether you need to appear in court, please call (865) 425-3536.

ANIMAL CONTROL (865) 425-3423

Oak Ridge Animal Shelter is temporarily closed to the public to ensure the safety and health of animals, employees, volunteers and visitors.

Animal Control will continue to respond to animal emergencies.

Adoptions and owner reclaims must be scheduled by calling (865) 425-3423.

Aggressive and loose animals in the city limits will be responded to by Animal Control. Animal Control may be reached during normal business hours, Tuesday through Saturday 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. at (865) 425-3423. If you have a problem after-hours, you can call the Oak Ridge Police Departments non-emergency number (865) 425-4399.

SENIOR CENTER (865) 425-3999

The Senior Center is closed until further notice. Planning is now occurring for a phased reopening.

The ETHRA Senior Nutrition Program Home Delivered Meals (“Meals On Wheels”) will continue.

The MyRide program is discontinued. Residents may schedule rides with ETHRA transit services by calling (865) 482-2785 Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

RECREATION & PARKS (865) 425-3450

We are now in the process of cleaning playgrounds, with the goal of reopening by Sept. 25.

Trails, greenways and parks including tennis courts, and Blankenship Field and Track remain open for walking and jogging use.

The Outdoor Pool is now closed. The indoor pool is open. Click here to view the schedule for various rental groups and open lap times or visit http://orrecparks.oakridgetn.gov/indoor-pool/facilities/. Private pool parties and group/club outings are unavailable at this time. COVID-19 protocols are in place and capacity limits will be enforced. Locker rooms are unavailable at this time.

The Recreation Center is now open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. Rooms are available for rent. Activities, like art classes and volleyball clinics, are being added to the schedule. Masks are required in all areas (staff and the public). Patrons’ temperatures will be taken as they enter. Staff will inquire about COVID-19 symptoms/exposure (per current building postings). Areas will be sanitized by staff after each use. Numbers in each area of the buildings will be limited based on safety protocols. Call (865) 425-3450 for specific room limits.

The restroom at Melton Lake Park is now open when Adventures Outdoors is open. Their staff are providing periodic cleaning and sanitizing while open.

CENTENNIAL GOLF COURSE (865) 425-3450

Water coolers at the Centennial Golf Course remain off the course.

Restrooms have reopened and are being cleaned and sanitized twice daily.

Ball washers remain off the course but, flags on the putting green have been replaced.

Golf carts can now be shared, however, if a player has concerns about the virus, they may take their own cart. Carts are still being sanitized after each round.

Golf cups have been replaced back to normal play.

The driving range and range machine are open.

The grille at the golf course club house remains open with a limited menu. In addition, the beverage cart is running more often to serve our customers in the open environment and encouraging distancing by not having to enter the clubhouse for their food and beverage needs.

COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT (865) 425-3531

The permit desk is open and accepting drop-off applications for building, planning and zoning. You can still submit applications via phone or email.

Inspections in the field are continuing, although slight delays may occur on scheduling.

Codes enforcement can be reached at (865) 425-3532.