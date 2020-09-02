‘Oak Ridge 85’ to be honored on 65th anniversary of school desegregation

This Sunday, September 6th will mark the 65th anniversary of the desegregation of schools in Oak Ridge, which was actually the first public school desegregation in the Southeast, according to organizers of a weekend of festivities marking the milestone.

Here in Clinton, we are all familiar with (and dareisay proud) of the distinction that 12 black students who walked down Foley Hill and into history at Clinton High School hold as the first African-Americans to attend a previously, all-white, state-governed, public school in the South, which occurred August 27th, 1956. At the time of the landmark Brown v. Board of Education Supreme Court decision in 1954, Oak Ridge was still largely under the umbrella of the federal government, and was not yet a self-governing city. On September 6th, 1955, 85 black students entered Oak Ridge High School and Robertsville Junior High School (now Robertsville Middle School). Prior to that time, those students attended an all-black school in the Scarboro community.

Throughout this school year, the so-called “Oak Ridge 85” will be recognized and honored through events planned in conjunction with the school system.

This weekend marks the beginning of these celebrations, with students at both Oak Ridge High and Robertsville Middle Schools getting a chance to hear from four of the surviving members of that group. Those events will not be open to the general public.

There are two celebrations planned for Sunday to mark the anniversary.

The first will be an outdoor worship service at 3 pm to give thanks and honor these brave students at the former site of the Scarboro School, next to Oak Valley Baptist Church at 194 Hampton Road. Distinguished civil rights leader, the Rev. Dr. Harold Middlebrook of Knoxville, will be the keynote speaker. Social distancing and masks will be required for the service.

The second event is an online virtual anniversary celebration kickoff that will begin at 7 pm, again in conjunction with the Oak Ridge school system. The celebration event will feature music and presentations to honor the “Oak Ridge 85” and unveil two bronze commemorative plaques, which will be hung in ORHS and RMS.

As the first public school desegregation in the Southeast, the 1955 Oak Ridge school desegregation was closely studied by other public school systems throughout the South, according to local historians Rose Weaver and Martin McBride.

Organizers say that with a large number of the Oak Ridge 85 still living locally, this celebration is “long overdue.”