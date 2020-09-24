Number of unemployment claims rises slightly last week

Over 11,000 Tennesseans filed for first-time unemployment claims last week, according to the latest data from the Tennessee Department Labor and Workforce Development.
As of the week ending last Saturday, September 19th, Tennessee reported the number of new claims had come in at 11,313, an increase of 542 claims from the previous week.
The number of continued unemployment claims in Tennessee was 152,195 for the week ending September 19, which is down by about 11,000 from the previous week.
A total of 851,939 claims have been filed in Tennessee since March 15.
Weekly unemployment claims peaked at 116,141 in the week ending in April 4.
Locally, in Anderson County, 109 new claims were filed last week, and 1212 continuing claims.
In Campbell County, 59 claims were filed for first-time unemployment benefits last week, with another 470 continuing to receive those benefits.
Only 16 people applied for unemployment last week in Morgan County, where 223 people are continuing to receive benefits.
In Roane County, 62 new unemplyment filings were reported last week, and 788 people are continuing to receive benefits fom the state.
You can find all the county-by-county unemployment data by following this link.
New Claims Filed: The number of individuals filing new unemployment claims for the previous week.
Continued Claims: The number of claims continued with weekly certifications.
|WEEK
|WEEK ENDING DATE
|NEW CLAIMS
|CONTINUED CLAIMS
|10
|March 14
|2,702
|16,342
|11
|March 21
|39,096
|16,098
|12
|March 28
|94,492
|34,570
|13
|April 4
|116,141
|112,438
|14
|April 11
|74,772
|199,910
|15
|April 18
|68,968
|267,053
|16
|April 25
|43,792
|324,543
|17
|May 2
|37,319
|321,571
|18
|May 9
|29,308
|325,095
|19
|May 16
|28,692
|314,487
|20
|May 23
|26,041
|310,126
|21
|May 30
|22,784
|302,260
|22
|June 6
|21,417
|292,234
|23
|June 13
|19,925
|280,593
|24
|June 20
|21,155
|266,596
|25
|June 27
|22,256
|262,224
|26
|July 4
|25,843
|256,645
|27
|July 11
|22,431
|251,924
|28
|July 18
|25,794
|243,405
|29
|July 25
|19,461
|242,397
|30
|August 1
|11,690
|224,093
|31
|August 8
|10,036
|208,810
|32
|August 15
|13,806
|204,726
|33
|August 22
|10,998
|191,204
|34
|August 29
|12,035
|184,781
|35
|September 5
|11,706
|176,388
|36
|September 12
|10,771
|163,791
|37
|September 19
|11,313
|152,195
|New Claims Since March 15
|851,939
|Total Claims Paid
|228,053
|Total Payments
|$65,718,855
|Tennessee Payments
|$0*
|Federal Payments
|$65,718,855
*TN payments paid through the Coronavirus Relief Fund