Number of unemployment claims rises slightly last week

Jim Harris 2 hours ago Coronavirus, Local News Leave a comment 9 Views

Over 11,000 Tennesseans filed for first-time unemployment claims last week, according to the latest data from the Tennessee Department Labor and Workforce Development.

As of the week ending last Saturday, September 19th, Tennessee reported the number of new claims had come in at 11,313, an increase of 542 claims from the previous week.

The number of continued unemployment claims in Tennessee was 152,195 for the week ending September 19, which is down by about 11,000 from the previous week.

A total of 851,939 claims have been filed in Tennessee since March 15.

Weekly unemployment claims peaked at 116,141 in the week ending in April 4.

Locally, in Anderson County, 109 new claims were filed last week, and 1212 continuing claims.

In Campbell County, 59 claims were filed for first-time unemployment benefits last week, with another 470 continuing to receive those benefits.

Only 16 people applied for unemployment last week in Morgan County, where 223 people are continuing to receive benefits.

In Roane County, 62 new unemplyment filings were reported last week, and 788 people are continuing to receive benefits fom the state.

You can find all the county-by-county unemployment data by following this link.

New Claims Filed: The number of individuals filing new unemployment claims for the previous week.
Continued Claims: The number of claims continued with weekly certifications. 

WEEKWEEK ENDING DATENEW CLAIMSCONTINUED CLAIMS
10March 142,70216,342
11March 2139,09616,098
12March 2894,49234,570
13April 4116,141112,438
14April 1174,772199,910
15April 1868,968267,053
16April 2543,792324,543
17May 237,319321,571
18May 929,308325,095
19May 1628,692314,487
20May 2326,041310,126
21May 3022,784302,260
22June 621,417292,234
23June 1319,925280,593
24June 2021,155266,596
25June 2722,256262,224
26July 425,843256,645
27July 1122,431251,924
28July 1825,794243,405
29July 2519,461242,397
30August 111,690224,093
31August 810,036208,810
32August 1513,806204,726
33August 2210,998191,204
34August 2912,035184,781
35September 511,706176,388
36September 1210,771163,791
37September 1911,313152,195
New Claims Since March 15851,939 
Source: TDLWD
Total Claims Paid228,053
Total Payments$65,718,855
Tennessee Payments$0*
Federal Payments$65,718,855

*TN payments paid through the Coronavirus Relief Fund

