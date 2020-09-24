Number of unemployment claims rises slightly last week

Over 11,000 Tennesseans filed for first-time unemployment claims last week, according to the latest data from the Tennessee Department Labor and Workforce Development.

As of the week ending last Saturday, September 19th, Tennessee reported the number of new claims had come in at 11,313, an increase of 542 claims from the previous week.

The number of continued unemployment claims in Tennessee was 152,195 for the week ending September 19, which is down by about 11,000 from the previous week.

A total of 851,939 claims have been filed in Tennessee since March 15.

Weekly unemployment claims peaked at 116,141 in the week ending in April 4.

Locally, in Anderson County, 109 new claims were filed last week, and 1212 continuing claims.

In Campbell County, 59 claims were filed for first-time unemployment benefits last week, with another 470 continuing to receive those benefits.

Only 16 people applied for unemployment last week in Morgan County, where 223 people are continuing to receive benefits.

In Roane County, 62 new unemplyment filings were reported last week, and 788 people are continuing to receive benefits fom the state.

New Claims Filed: The number of individuals filing new unemployment claims for the previous week.

Continued Claims: The number of claims continued with weekly certifications.

WEEK WEEK ENDING DATE NEW CLAIMS CONTINUED CLAIMS 10 March 14 2,702 16,342 11 March 21 39,096 16,098 12 March 28 94,492 34,570 13 April 4 116,141 112,438 14 April 11 74,772 199,910 15 April 18 68,968 267,053 16 April 25 43,792 324,543 17 May 2 37,319 321,571 18 May 9 29,308 325,095 19 May 16 28,692 314,487 20 May 23 26,041 310,126 21 May 30 22,784 302,260 22 June 6 21,417 292,234 23 June 13 19,925 280,593 24 June 20 21,155 266,596 25 June 27 22,256 262,224 26 July 4 25,843 256,645 27 July 11 22,431 251,924 28 July 18 25,794 243,405 29 July 25 19,461 242,397 30 August 1 11,690 224,093 31 August 8 10,036 208,810 32 August 15 13,806 204,726 33 August 22 10,998 191,204 34 August 29 12,035 184,781 35 September 5 11,706 176,388 36 September 12 10,771 163,791 37 September 19 11,313 152,195 New Claims Since March 15 851,939 Source: TDLWD

Total Claims Paid 228,053 Total Payments $65,718,855 Tennessee Payments $0* Federal Payments $65,718,855

*TN payments paid through the Coronavirus Relief Fund