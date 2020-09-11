Nona Sims Armstrong, age 62, passed away peacefully in her home on September 9, 2020. She was born June 3, 1958 to the late Joe Hubert Sims and Dorothy Stallings Sims Ogle.Nona enjoyed spoiling her dog Foxy, cooking and thrift shopping.

She had a servant heart and spent her career as a CNA at Shannondale Health Care Center in the alzheimers unit.

She loved her friends and family dearly.She is survived by her children, Thomas A. Smith of Clinton, Tn. Jerreld J. Smith (Katie) of Dawsonville, Ga. and Joshua A. Smith (Michelle) of Oakwood, Ga. Her sister, Jackie Reynolds Langohr (Marc) of Levelland, Tx and Greg Sims (Sandy) of Heiskell, Tn.

She is also survived by her grandchildren, Loutalyn Minton, Cecy Smith, Mathew Smith, Bailee Smith, Carlee Smith, Sarah Phillips, Tyler Ramsey, four great grandchildren and several aunts, uncles, nieces and

nephews.The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 13, 2020 from 1-3pm at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton. Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel at 3:00PM with the Rev. Jerreld Smith officiating. Following the funeral service family and friends will go in procession to Piney Grove Cemetery for burial. www.holleygamble.com

