No Dragons? No problem filling air time with sports coverage

While the Clinton Dragons might be sidelined for the next two weeks due to COVID-19 protocols, week four of the high school football season rolls on unbidden.

Thursday night, Farragut pulled away from visiting Oak Ridge in the second half and beat the Wildcats 45-25, dropping Oak Ridge to 2-2 on the season. Elsewhere on Thursday, William Blount knocked off intracounty rival Heritage, 29-22.

Tune in tonight at 7:15 as WQLA and WYSH present a special edition of Fox & Farley Friday Night Football, featuring the Anderson County Mavericks at the South-Doyle Cherokees. Richie Noe has the call as AC looks to notch its third win of the season and make it two in a row over South-Doyle, having won at home last year, 31-22.

Elsewhere, Oliver Springs plays at the Northview Academy, Campbell County looks to bounce back from a shutout loss to Oak Ridge a week ago with a trip to Seymour, and Jellico is home for McCreary Central (KY).

There are two rivalry games in Morgan County in week four, with Coalfield at Sunbright set for Saturday, and Oakdale at Wartburg set for tonight. Speaking of rivalries, one of the best in the state—if not the nation—is renewed tonight as Alcoa visits Maryville.

Your BBB-TV Game of the Week is Rockwood at Kingston in a Roane County rivalry rumble, Harriman welcomes in Monterey, Austin-East travels to Fulton with both of these traditional rivals still in search of their first wins of the season, and Karns is at Powell, and Halls hosts Tennessee High.

Thursday on the girls’ high school soccer pitch, Central blanked Anderson County, 4-0, while Oak Ridge got by Halls, 5-1. Powell routed Campbell County, 9-0, and Kingston shut out Loudon, 3-0.

Tune in to WYSH and WQLA for a Saturday doubleheader of NASCAR short-track racing from the Richmond Raceway that will start at 1:30 pm with the Xfinity Series “Virginia is for Racing Lovers 250,” and concludes at 6:30 pm with race number two in the Cup Series playoffs, the “Federated Auto Parts 400.”