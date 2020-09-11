Nine Lakes Wine Festival Saturday in OR

(Information from Oak Ridge Today) The fourth annual Nine Lakes Wine Festival has been converted to a safer, spread out, open-air “Winemaker’s Market” on Saturday, September 12, a press release said. The festival is scheduled from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Melton Lake Park in Oak Ridge.

“All of our winemakers will be wearing masks, and we ask that the public does, too,” said event director Rebecca Williams. “They will be spread out in the park, with at least 10 feet between vendor tents, and we may have to limit ticket sales to allow for social distancing.”

The event will not offer wine samples to taste this year.

Thirteen local wineries will be represented at the event. General admission tickets are $10, and they benefit United Way of Anderson County. They include a wine tote and tasting glass to take home, the press release said.

A number of local artisans will be selling at the market as well, including Archie Liggett Jewelry, Sassy Pants Sweets & Treats, Southern Bliss Boutique, Gardner’s Wisconsin Cheese, Granny Kim’s, Endless Dawn Designs, Wildwood Bee Company, and more, the press release said.

Wild Blue Yonder band will perform as well. Cruisin’ Cuisine, Brick Oven Bus Pizza, and Gelato Brothers food trucks will also be on hand, and the Melton Lake pavilion will be opened with sanitized tables for eating.

Indoor restrooms are on site, and portables will be near the park entrance.