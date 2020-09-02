Next Norris Lake Cleanup set for Sept. 19th

(Norris Lake Project press release) The next Norris Lake Clean Up for Anderson, Campbell and Union Counties will be on Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Volunteers will be launching from Big Ridge State Park Public Boat Launch, Hickory Star Marina and Powell Valley Resort and Marina.

Volunteers will be cleaning up the lake shore near the launch point and on nearby islands. Boat transportation will be provided but if you have a boat, you are welcome to bring it. You are also encouraged to bring a life jacket if you have one.

Bags will be provided by the Tennessee Valley Authority at all of the locations. Participants are encouraged to bring gloves and wear tennis shoes, boots or other shoes with tread. The lake banks will be muddy so please wear appropriate footwear. Each participant will receive a free T-shirt.

Lunch will be served at Big Ridge State Park and at Powell Valley Resort and Marina after the cleanups are complete.

Please note that all recommendations from the CDC pertaining to COVID-19 will be followed for the cleanups. A full explanation of the procedures can be found at https://www.norrislakeproject.com/upcoming-cleanups.

Volunteers can pre-register and find out more at https://www.norrislakeproject.com/ or by email at [email protected], or call 865-457-4547.

These cleanups are conducted by the Norris Lake Project Team which is a partnership of the Anderson County Tourism Council, Campbell County Mayor’s Office and Litter Grant Program, Union County Chamber of Commerce, Middle East Tennessee Tourism Council, Tennessee Valley Authority, Big Ridge State Park and Norris Dam State Park.