New to decorating? Out of ideas? Roane State to the DIY rescue!

(RSCC press release) Looking to get your home photo-ready for the holidays? Courses offered this fall through Roane State’s Workforce Development Department will help you with beautiful DIY décor.

Four courses are currently open for registration and will be held on Thursday evenings over Zoom. Available courses include:

·         Fall Décor – Grapevine Wreaths, September 17

·         Thanksgiving Décor – Silk Pumpkin Centerpieces, October 22

·         Christmas Décor – Garland and Bows, November 12

·         Fresh Flower Arrangements – Party or Church Altar, December 3 

The dates listed above fall on Thursdays and the virtual classes are each scheduled for three hours, from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. The registration fee for each class is $39. All four classes are available for a discounted registration cost of $139.

Objectives and materials needed for each class are listed online. Registration can be completed by visiting www.roanestate.edu/workforce and clicking on “Personal Development.”

For more information, contact Sonya Parker, Roane State’s Workforce Training Manager, by emailing [email protected].

