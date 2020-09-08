NCS: Harvick in right place at right time, takes playoff opener

Jim Harris 18 hours ago Featured, Local Sports Leave a comment 7 Views

(NASCAR.com) Kevin Harvick was in the right place at the right time to take the lead, then put on an impressive show of tenacity to hold off a hard-charging Austin Dillon to earn his second career Cook Out Southern 500 win at Darlington Raceway in Sunday night’s NASCAR Cup Series Playoff opener.

It may have been his series-best eighth victory of the season, but the veteran Harvick was emotional on the team radio, letting out a loud congratulatory yell as he crossed the finish line a mere .343 seconds in front of Dillon. Then, instead of taking the checkered flag after parking at the start-finish line, Harvick allowed an appreciative young fan – dressed in a brightly-colored Harvick T-shirt – to keep the flag himself.

It was that kind of a feel-good night for Harvick, who marked his 57th career victory, ninth best all-time.  He took the lead for good on lap 355 of 367 after Chase Elliott and Martin Truex Jr. made contact with the wall racing for the trophy in front of him.

Joey Logano, Erik Jones and William Byron rounded out the top five. Alex Bowman, Kyle Busch, Kurt Busch, Aric Almirola and Clint Bowyer completed the top 10. Jones was the only non-playoff driver among the first 10 finishers.

For more on the race, follow this link.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

GROTS: Rhodes gambles late, wins at Darlington

(NASCAR.com) With the three drivers in front of him opting to pit just before an …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.