NCS: Harvick closes out Round 1 with 9th win of the season

(NASCAR.com) In a battle of two of stock-car racing’s titans, Kevin Harvick swapped the lead with Kyle Busch and held off the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion over an intense string of closing laps to win Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Harvick picked up his ninth victory of the season, his second of the Round of 16 in the 2020 NASCAR Playoffs and his third at Bristol. The driver of the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford finished .310 seconds ahead of Busch, who remained frustrated in a winless season.

Harvick won for the 58th time in his Cup career, ninth most all time. Busch has been stuck on 56 wins since his title-winning triumph in the last year’s season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

“I just didn’t have enough there at the end,” said Busch who advanced to the Round of 12 on points, joining Richmond Raceway winner Brad Keselowski, Hamlin, Martin Truex Jr., Logano, Kurt Busch, Aric Almirola, Clint Bowyer, Alex Bowman, Chase Elliott and Austin Dillon. “The lapped cars were definitely a problem.

“There was just no room for me to do what I need to do to get around him. Came up short — what can I say?”

Two drivers who didn’t make the playoffs — Jones and Tyler Reddick — ran third and fourth followed by Almirola, Bowyer and Elliott. Non-playoff drivers Chris Buescher, Ryan Preece and Michael McDowell completed the top 10 in order.

Four drivers were eliminated from the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs after Saturday’s race at Bristol Motor Speedway, as the postseason field was trimmed from 16 drivers to 12.

Read on for a full update on the standings and results.

Eliminated drivers

• William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

• Cole Custer, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

• Matt DiBenedetto, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

• Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

Advancing to the Round of 12

1. Kevin Harvick, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford: 3,067 points

2. Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota: 3,048 points

3. Brad Keselowski, No. 2 Team Penske Ford: 3,035 points

4. Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford: 3,022 points

5. Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet: 3,021 points

6. Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota: 3,016 points

7. Alex Bowman, No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet: 3,009 points

8. Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet: 3,005 points

9. Aric Almirola, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford: 3,005 points

10. Kyle Busch, No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota: 3,004 points

11. Clint Bowyer, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford: 3,004 points

12. Kurt Busch, No. 1 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet: 3,001 points