NASCAR Truck Series playoffs begin Thursday in Bristol on WYSH, WQLA

(NASCAR.com) The NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Playoffs will begin Thursday night with the running of the UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics at Bristol Motor Speedway (MRN, 7 p.m. ET).

This year the playoff field expands from eight to 10 drivers and will see elimination races at Talladega Superspeedway (Oct. 3) and Martinsville Speedway (Oct. 30) before the championship race at Phoenix Raceway (Nov. 6).

Bristol will host the first race in the playoffs for the second consecutive season. GMS Racing’s Brett Moffitt, who is still winless in 2020, is the only playoff driver that has won at Bristol after taking the checkered flag last season.

“I’ve never been there without practice,” Moffitt said. “It’s going to be interesting. It seems like almost every time you go back there after the first run of practice you’re sitting there and you go to talk and you are out of breath because you forgot to breathe the whole time basically.”

GMS leads the series with four drivers in the postseason with Sheldon Creed (first seed), Zane Smith (second seed), Moffitt (fifth seed) and Ankrum (10th seed).

Creed is making his first postseason appearance and leads the way with 2,026 points after recording three race wins and five stage wins in the first 16 races.

Smith, a two-time winner this season, is one of two rookies in the playoffs joining Kyle Busch Motorsports’ Christian Eckes.

Along with Smith, regular-season champion Austin Hill sits four points behind Creed. Hill is making his second playoff appearance after scoring the most top 10s in the first 16 races, with 14, including a win at Kansas Speedway in July. Last year, Hill finished fifth in the standings after winning two races in the playoffs.

ThorSport Racing has three of its four drivers in the playoffs led by Grant Enfinger, who won three times this season, including last week at Richmond. Enfinger joins teammates Ben Rhodes and defending champion Matt Crafton. The team comes into the playoffs having won the last two races with Rhodes also winning at Darlington.

Crafton and Moffitt are the only previous champions in this year’s playoff field. Last year’s title for Crafton was his third overall and first in the playoff era, which started in 2016.

Eckes, Todd Gilliland (Front Row Motorsports) and Tyler Ankrum (GMS) are seeded eighth through 10th, respectively. Eckes and Gilliland are making their playoff debut while Ankrum finished eighth in the standings last season as a rookie driving for DGR-Crosley.

Although Eckes is a rookie, he did run part-time with KBM and crew chief Rudy Fugle in 2019. Fugle won the truck championship in 2015 and 2017 with Erik Jones and Christopher Bell, respectively. Jones was a rookie and Bell was in his second year when they took the titles.

Motor Racing Network’s live coverage of Thursday night’s playoff opener will begin at 7 pm ET right here on WYSH and WQLA.