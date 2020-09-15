More on Community Development Block Grant announcement

On Monday, Governor Bill Lee and Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe announced that they recently approved over $27.6 million in Community Development Block Grants (CDBG), which will assist 66 communities across the state with infrastructure improvements, housing rehabilitations and health and safety initiatives.

Locally, the Anderson County Government and the Anderson County Water Authority received a grant in the amount of $523,729 for water line extensions.. County Mayor Terry Frank says that the grant will provide funding to provide water lines for Savage Garden/Foust Lane, Collins Gap to Hinds Creek to Judson Road, and Buchanan Lane.

The mayor took to Facebook to thank everyone involved in the process, including the East Tennessee Development District, which assisted the county with the application, and both the governor and Commissioner Rolfe, as well as others in the state government. She also expressed her gratitude to the County Commission for authorizing the application, and to Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally and State Representative John Ragan for their support throughout the process.

Elsewhere in the area, the city of LaFollette received $630,000 for sewer system improvements, the community of Sunbright in Morgan County received a $291,280 grant for fire service improvements, and Union County was awarded $253,143 for fire protection improvements.

The allocation of CDBG funds is based on priorities set through the public meeting process at the local community level. The CDBG program is funded through HUD and administered in Tennessee by the Department of Economic and Community Development. Funds are available for water and sewer improvements and new extensions, housing rehabilitation and health and safety projects.

We have a list of all 66 grant recipients on our website.