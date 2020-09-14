MEDIC announces critical need for O+, O-, A- blood types

MEDIC Regional Blood Center announced Monday morning that it is now at the critical level for O Positive, O Negative, and A Negative blood types.

Donors can stop at one of MEDIC’s Regional Blood Center Donor Centers, or at one of the Community Drives around the region to help MEDIC replenish it supplies of these three blood types.

Those locations are:

Downtown Knoxville – 1601 Ailor Avenue

Farragut – 11000 Kingston Pike

Athens – 213 E. Washington Avenue, Suite 104

Crossville – 79 S. Main Street

For locations, times and directions to one of the community blood drives in the area, visit www.medicblood.org.

MEDIC is requiring all donors to wear a mask or face covering. If a donor does not have a mask or face covering, MEDIC will provide one.

Appointments, which are required, can be made online at www.medicblood.org using the donate link, or can be made by telephone by calling 865-524-3074.

Donors will receive a MEDIC Shaker Bottle and a Texas Roadhouse Appetizer coupon.