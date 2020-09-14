MEDIC announces critical need for O+, O-, A- blood types

Jim Harris 14 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured Leave a comment 21 Views

MEDIC Regional Blood Center announced Monday morning that it is now at the critical level for O Positive, O Negative, and A Negative blood types.

Donors can stop at one of MEDIC’s Regional Blood Center Donor Centers, or at one of the Community Drives around the region to help MEDIC replenish it supplies of these three blood types.

Those locations are:

Downtown Knoxville – 1601 Ailor Avenue

Farragut – 11000 Kingston Pike

Athens – 213 E. Washington Avenue, Suite 104

Crossville – 79 S. Main Street

For locations, times and directions to one of the community blood drives in the area, visit www.medicblood.org.

MEDIC is requiring all donors to wear a mask or face covering. If a donor does not have a mask or face covering, MEDIC will provide one.

Appointments, which are required, can be made online at www.medicblood.org using the donate link, or can be made by telephone by calling 865-524-3074.

Donors will receive a MEDIC Shaker Bottle and a Texas Roadhouse Appetizer coupon.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Honor Vote Program returns for 2020 election

The Secretary of State’s Honor Vote Program allows Tennesseans to dedicate their vote in the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.