Mary Lee Anderson, age 83 of Harriman, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, September 14, 2020.

She was born on November 13, 1936 in Roane County. Mary was a member of New Fairview Baptist Church and enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening, and most importantly, taking care of her family.

Mary is preceded in death by her parents, James William Finks and Willie Mae Edwards Finks; first husband, H.L. Morgan; second husband, William “Bill” Anderson; brothers, Albert Finks Jr. and David Trammel.

Survivors include her sister, Betty Jo Crowe; brother, James William Finks and wife Ann; special niece, Sherry Johnson and husband Chris. Also survived by several close nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends.

The family would like to give a special “thank you” to Mary’s caregivers, Marie Howard and Nadine Phillips.

Visitation will be from 12-2 pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home on Thursday, September 17, 2020. Funeral service will follow at 2 pm with Pastor John Edwards officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery, Harriman.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to be serving the Anderson family. A message of condolence may be left for the family at www.sharpfh.com.