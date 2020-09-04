Mary Lane age 95 of Oak Ridge

Mary Lane age 95 of Oak Ridge passed away on Monday, September 1, 2020 at Diversacare of Oak Ridge. She was born in Clinton, Tennessee to the late James Cecil and Bessie Irene Brock Taylor. She was a member of Glenwood Baptist Church in Oak Ridge. She was also a member of First Baptist Church of Clinton for many years.  Mary loved her family, church and reading.  In addition to her parents, Mary is preceded in death by, husband, Hardin Seaton Lane; sister and brother-in-law, Helen and James A. Coleman.

Survived by:

Sons……………………Buster Lane wife Ellen
                                 Mike Lane wife Bridget
Grandchildren……Tyler Lane
                                Taylor Lane wife Jenny
                                Mary Alice Lane
Great -Grandchildren…..Bennett Lane and Harper Lane
Nephew……………Al and Vickie Coleman

In lieu of flowers the family as that donations be made to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation 5401 Kingston Pike Suite 230 Knoxville, TN 37919

Mary’s services will be private.

Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

