Linda Sue Hatmaker, age 79 of LaFollette, Tennessee, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at the Lafollette Medical Center. Linda was born August 31, 1941 in Lake City, Tennessee to the late Erby and Laveda Hatmaker Foust. Linda served as a former bookkeeper for John Ward Pontiac and bookkeeper/office manager for Lewallen Miller Department Store. She was a member of Beech Grove Baptist Church in Lake City. Linda loved her boys and they were her pride and joy. She was always there for them in any school, church, or extracurricular activity and served in various volunteer capacities. Linda was a member of Coal Creek OES Chapter #226 where she served as a Treasurer and past Worthy Matron. Linda also served as a Grand Page at the Grand Chapter of the State of Tennessee and was also recognized by them in 1992. Linda was a born again Christian and loved the Lord Jesus Christ. In addition to her parents, Linda is preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Jack Hatmaker Sr., son, David Dewayne Hatmaker, and brother, William Lavern Foust.

Sons Jimmy Jack “JJ” Hatmaker of Lake City

Timothy “Tim” Hatmaker and Bethany of Knoxville

Brother Joe Foust and Martha of Knoxville

Sisters Helen Braden and Steve of Lake City

Ellen Bunch of Clinton

Vickie Hill and Wayne of Acworth, GA

Grandchildren Jacob Hatmaker

Special Nieces Rachel Stiner, Harper Stiner, Dazey Greene, and Lydia Queener

And a host of other family, friends, and relatives.

Due to Covid-19 we are observing social distancing practices and masks are recommended but not mandatory

Visitation: 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Main Street Baptist Church.

Eastern Star Service: 7:00 PM, Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Main Street Baptist Church.

Funeral Service: 7:00 PM, Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Main Street Baptist Church with Rev. Floyd Scarborough.Interment: Family and Friends will meet at 10:15 AM, Friday, September 11, 2020 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City to go in procession to the Oak Grove Cemetery in Lake City for an 11:00 AM graveside service.

Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.