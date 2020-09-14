Library grant to be presented to ORPL

Secretary of State Tre Hargett and local legislators will present technology grants to East Tennessee libraries on Monday.

The Tennessee State Library and Archives technology grants are for public libraries to replace or purchase technology, including computers, software, networking hardware or peripherals.

The last of three stops, after two in the Tri-Cities area, will have Secretary Hargett presenting a $2408 grant check to officials with the Oak Ridge Public Library during a ceremony scheduled to begin at 4:45 pm.