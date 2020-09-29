Lee, officials tour schools in Anderson, Knox

Monday, Governor Bill Lee and other officials made a couple of stops at East Tennessee schools, including one in Anderson County.

Lee was joined on his visit to schools in Knox and Anderson counties by Lt. Governor Randy McNally and State Representative John Ragan, both of Oak Ridge, and Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn. Their first stop of the day was at Sterchi Elementary School in Knox County, and the second and final stop was at Anderson County High School.

While at Anderson County High, the governor stopped in and visited a government class and the Naval Junior ROTC classroom at the school, stressing to the students the importance of a good education. Lee also took time to speak with students learning remotely via Zoom before holding a press conference in the school library, where he took questions from the media and from ACHS students.

During both of his visits on Monday, Lee said he was impressed by the teachers’ adaptability when it came to teaching virtually, as well as how they’re handling social distancing in schools.

The governor said that he wanted to make the trip to schools to see how educators and students alike are adjusting to the “new normal” created by the pandemic.