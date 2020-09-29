Photo by Governor's office

Lee, officials tour schools in Anderson, Knox

Jim Harris 2 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 24 Views

Monday, Governor Bill Lee and other officials made a couple of stops at East Tennessee schools, including one in Anderson County.

Lee was joined on his visit to schools in Knox and Anderson counties by Lt. Governor Randy McNally and State Representative John Ragan, both of Oak Ridge, and Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn. Their first stop of the day was at Sterchi Elementary School in Knox County, and the second and final stop was at Anderson County High School.

While at Anderson County High, the governor stopped in and visited a government class and the Naval Junior ROTC classroom at the school, stressing to the students the importance of a good education. Lee also took time to speak with students learning remotely via Zoom before holding a press conference in the school library, where he took questions from the media and from ACHS students.

During both of his visits on Monday, Lee said he was impressed by the teachers’ adaptability when it came to teaching virtually, as well as how they’re handling social distancing in schools.

The governor said that he wanted to make the trip to schools to see how educators and students alike are adjusting to the “new normal” created by the pandemic.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

RSCC celebrates mechantronics grant from DENSO

(By Bob Fowler, Roane State staff writer) Roane State Community College has been awarded a …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.