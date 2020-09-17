Latest self-response rates for 2020 Census, deadline approaching

As we have been reminding you, the deadline to complete the 2020 US Census is September 30th, and officials all across the country are reminding citizens of the vital importance of this Constitutionally-mandated endeavor that happens every ten years.

The collected data shapes the number of representatives our district gets in Congress. In addition, federal bills use this population count to determine funding and grants that help many different aspects of our community including roads and highways, fire and police departments, schools, and health clinics.

Remember, everything you say to a census taker and share on your Census questionnaire is confidential under federal law and cannot be shared with anyone, including any government agency. Census responses can never be used against you in any way.

At the Census Bureau’s website, www.2020census.gov, you can check out response rates by state, county, or city.

As of the latest update on Tuesday, 65.2% of Tennesseeans had self-responded to the Census, either by phone, mail or electronically. Overall, when combined with the responses gathered in person by Census workers, 94% of Tennessee’s residents have completed the brief survey. The data at the county and municipal levels is based only on self-responses, and does not include the in-person results.

In Anderson County, 69.4% of the population has completed the Census, well above the state’s self-response rate. Oak Ridge continues to have the highest participation numbers, with a 72.3% response rate. Clinton is second at 71.4%. If that trend continues, Clinton City Manager Roger Houck will have to wear the colors of Oak Ridge High School for a day, but, if Clintonians pick up the pace, Oak Ridge City Manager Mark Watson will have to don Clinton High School apparel as part of a friendly competition between the two towns. Norris has a self-response rate of 69.3%, Oliver Springs comes in at 66.5% and only 54% of Rocky Top residents have completed the Census.

In Campbell County, the self-response rate is a meager 54.7%, with Jacksboro leading among its cities with 65.6% households participating. The other three municipalities—LaFollette (54.7%), Caryville (54.6%) and Jellico (54.0%)–are all hovering around the 54% mark.

64.4% of Roane County has self-responded, led by Kingston’s 71.5% response rate. Rockwood has seen 59.6% of its households respond so far, and 57.8% of the households in Harriman have taken part.

Morgan County’s self-response rate as of Tuesday was 60.1% countywide. Oakdale, at 56.8%, leads the way among Morgan County towns, with 56.2% participation in Wartburg, and 52.5% in Sunbright.

Census takers are still working their way through our community with the goal of boosting that response rate and getting it as close to 100% as possible. That doesn’t mean that you can’t still self-respond now. If you would like to maintain social distancing, you can self-respond to the census online at www.2020census.gov, by phone at 844-330-2020, or mail back the completed paper questionnaire.

The U.S. Census Bureau’s goal is to complete its field work by Sept. 30, 2020, in order to have the completed results delivered to the President of the United States by the end of the calendar year.