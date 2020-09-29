Larry Hoover, 78, of Clinton

Larry Hoover, 78, departed this earth for his heavenly home on September 27, 2020. He was surrounded by his loved ones at his home in Clinton, Tennessee.

Larry was born in Cecillia, Kentucky on July 10, 1942. He was the second of four children. He graduated from Rineyville High School and joined the Air Force in November of 1961. During his time in the service he was the crew chief on “his bird” as he called his plane.

During the summer of 1964, Larry met Jean Frazier at a bowling alley in Bardstown, Kentucky. She captured his heart and as the joke has been for all these years, “he has kept her out of the gutter since then.” Larry left the Air Force in November, 1965, and married his sweetheart, Jean, on a cold snowy night in February, 1966. They moved to Nashville, Tennessee where Larry worked as an inspector for the AVCO Aerostructures plant.

Later, the family moved to Paducah, Kentucky where he served as an inspector at the Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant. In 1982, they moved to Clinton, Tennessee where Larry worked as an inspector at the Y-12 and ORNL Plants in Oak Ridge. Larry was often recognized as an outstanding inspector, and he retired from the plants after 36 years

Larry was an active member of Edgemoor Baptist Church throughout his time in Tennessee. He frequently taught various classes and served as a deacon for many years. He loved his Lord and his church family.

Larry became interested in photography and began taking wedding photographs in the late 1970s. He was well known for his skills and photographed hundreds of weddings throughout the years. He also sold photographs to Christian publishing companies. He was a talented writer who wrote hundreds of poems and songs during his lifetime.

As a child growing up in Kentucky, Larry developed a passion for Kentucky basketball. He was known for sporting his UK gear even while living here in the heart of Rocky Top. Larry loved camping, reading westerns, and watching classic shows such as The Andy Griffith Show, Sanford and Son, and All in the Family.

Larry was preceded in death by his mother, Myrle Ingram; his father, James Hoover; and his siblings. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 54 years, Jean; his daughter, Kristy; son-in-law, Wesley Loveday; and grandchildren, Shelby and Riley Loveday.

A celebration of his life will take place at Edgemoor Baptist Church on Friday, October 2, 2020 with receiving of friends from 6:00 – 8:00pm and a service to follow at 8:00pm. The family suggests memorial contributions be sent to Alzheimer’s Tennessee Inc. at alztennessee.org. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

