LaFollette PD investigates after body discovered

LaFollette Police are investigating after a body was found in the overgrown yard of an abandoned house at the corner of 13th Street and West Prospect on Sunday.

A passerby made the grim discovery at around 10 am Sunday and immediately alerted authorities.

Preliminary indications are that the remains are those of a male and officials said that the body may have been in the yard for as long as two to three weeks.

At this time, foul play is not suspected, but the body was sent to the Regional Forensics Center in Knoxville for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death. The individual’s name had not been released as of the time this report was filed.