Kingston to receive BUILD grant

Jim Harris 6 hours ago Local News Leave a comment 27 Views

Congressman Chuck Fleischmann announced Tuesday the city of Kingston will receive a $220,000 grant from the federal Department of Transportation. Known as the Better Utilizing Investment to Leverage Development—or BUILD—grant, the funding will be used to pay for the development of a

“Master Plan to identify multi-modal capital and operation improvement projects along the corridor running from U.S. Route 70 to the Thomas W. Pickel Bridge, to the intersection with State Route 58, to Kingston Point at Watts Bar Reservoir.”

In his statement, Fleischmann called the announcement “fantastic” news.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

ORHS principal announces departure

Oak Ridge High School Principal Martin McDonald announced in a Facebook post on Tuesday that …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.