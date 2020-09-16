Kingston to receive BUILD grant

Congressman Chuck Fleischmann announced Tuesday the city of Kingston will receive a $220,000 grant from the federal Department of Transportation. Known as the Better Utilizing Investment to Leverage Development—or BUILD—grant, the funding will be used to pay for the development of a

“Master Plan to identify multi-modal capital and operation improvement projects along the corridor running from U.S. Route 70 to the Thomas W. Pickel Bridge, to the intersection with State Route 58, to Kingston Point at Watts Bar Reservoir.”

In his statement, Fleischmann called the announcement “fantastic” news.