Kingston house explosion remains under investigation

An early-morning explosion in Kingston that levelled a home and injured one man is under investigation.

The Kingston Police Department says that at around 4:15 am Monday, a Roane County Sheriff’s deputy on routine patrol notified dispatchers of an explosion at a home on Gallaher Road. Multiple law enforcement, fire and EMS crews responded to 731 Gallaher Road to find the house destroyed. One victim was found at the scene suffering from injuries. The as-of-yet unidentified 24-year-old man was taken to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries. There has been no word on the types of injuries, their extent, or his condition.

Authorities say that several nearby homes were damaged by the blast, debris from which was found several hundred yards away. Kingston Police said they used a drone to survey the damage from above.

Kingston Police are being aided in their investigation by the 9th Judicial District Attorney General’s Office and the TBI’s Bomb and Arson Unit.

As more information becomes available, we will pass it along to you.

