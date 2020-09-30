Kingston explosion victim ID’ed

Kingston Police have identified the victim injured in Monday’s explosion that destroyed a house on Gallaher Road and damaged several other nearby homes.

Tuesday, the man was identified as 24-year-old Steven Jaret Dowker. Officials say that he was first taken to a local hospital before being transferred to Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville. Beyond that, no other informationo on his injuries or his condition has been released.

As we have reported, the explosion occurred shortly before 4:15 am Monday and sent debris hundreds of yards from the blast site.

The incident remains under investigation by the Kingston Police Department, the 9th Judicial District Attorney General’s office and the TBI’s Bomb and Arson Unit.

As more information becomes available, we will pass it along to you.