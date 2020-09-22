Julia Nell Ferrell Reeves, 73, of Clinton

Julia Nell Ferrell Reeves, age 73, of Clinton, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at the Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. She was born on April 16, 1947 to the late Roy and Lois Scott Wilson Ferrell in Big Stone Gap, VA. She was a cosmetology instructor at Joseph’s Beauty School from 1969-1972. Julia was a secretary for the Guidance Counselling Department at Clinton High School. She was an avid stamper and enjoyed making crafts and cards. She was a member of 2 nd Baptist Church in Clinton and will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

She is survived by: husband of 51 years, Don Reeves; daughter, Suzzanne Kramer and husband Todd of Knoxville; sister, Audrey Dorton and husband Dan of Hopewell, VA; and other beloved family and friends.

A graveside service will take place on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 11am at the Anderson Memorial Gardens. Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. www.holleygamble.com

