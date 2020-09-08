Juanita Price, age 83 of Clinton

Juanita Price, age 83 of Clinton passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at NHC of Oak Ridge.  Juanita was born October 20, 1936 in Lake City, Tennessee to the late Richard and Ida Mae Edington.  Throughout her life Juanita enjoyed playing Bingo, & watching football, basketball, and game shows on television.  In addition to her parents Juanita is also preceded in death by her daughter, Connie Price; sisters, Imogene Weaver, Lucille Martin, & Christine Giles.

She is survived by children, Tim Price of Clinton, Tony Price of Rocky Top, & Patti Light & husband Toby of Clinton; granddaughters, Stephanie Price, Savanna Light, & Alyson Price; great grandchildren, Liam, Lawson, & Easton; sisters, Dorothy Ezell, Patsy Neer, & Betty Childs; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends 1:00-3:00 pm, Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home.  Juanita’s funeral service will follow in the chapel at 3:00 pm with Mike Hockensmith officiating.  Her graveside will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

