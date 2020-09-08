Joyce Dye, age 72 of Clinton

Jim Harris 21 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 48 Views

Joyce Dye, age 72 of Clinton, went home to be with her heavenly father on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at her residence.  Joyce retired from K-25 & Y-12 as a cafeteria worker and machine cleaner after 40 plus years of service.  Throughout her life Joyce loved cooking and was a member of Mt. Sinai Baptist Church where she sang in the choir.  She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Alfonso and Artie Knaff Young; brother, Edward M. Asbury.
She is survived by son, Robert Dye & wife Shelia; daughter, Sonia Dye & husband Melvin Williams; grandchildren, Brittany Scalf & husband Ricky, Ajai Coleman, Branden Dye, & Brandi Loving & wife Jessica; great grandchildren, Elliot Barnett, and Tryston Dye; sister, Lillie March; niece, Cassandra Love; nephew, Billy Love & wife Heather, sisters-in-law, Willie Mae Harris & husband Robert and Leola Harris; brother-in-law, John Dye & wife Waynette.
The family will receive friends 1:00-3:00 PM, Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home.  Her graveside service will immediately follow at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. William Caldwell officiating.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Cleta Fay Braden Long, age 84 of the Laurel Grove Community

Cleta Fay Braden Long, age 84 of the Laurel Grove Community went home to be …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.