Joel “JoJo” Lee Phillips of Claxton

Joel “JoJo” Lee Phillips of Claxton, passed way suddenly at home early on September 8, 2020.  He was born in Roane County to parents Geraldine Tuck Phillips and James Edward Phillips.  He was the very loving and beloved husband of Karen Lewis Phillips, and they shared 19 years together.
JoJo was a proud veteran of the United States Army.  He liked fishing, classic rock, Batman, and Econoline trucks.  He loved his family, especially his nieces and nephews; Bradley, Sonya, Amber, Aaron, Rebecca, Chance, Cheyenne, Danielle, “DJ”, Harley, Lacinda, and Ladonna; grandnieces, and nephew, Samantha, Shirley, Aurora, Xander, and Isabelle.
Joel was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his loving wife, his estranged daughter, Brooke Phillips; grandson, Zayn; brothers, Darrell, Jimmy, & David Phillips; sister, Pamela Campbell; father-in-law, Jerry Lewis; brothers-in-law, Leonard Campbell, Marshall and Samuel Lewis; sister-in-law, Bonnie Lewis; many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to a Veterans charity of your choice or the Shriners Hospital for Children.
The family will receive friends 2:00-3:00 pm, Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with full military honors to follow at 3:00 pm in the parking lot of Holley Gamble Funeral Home.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

