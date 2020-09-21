HSFB week 5 scores, week 6 schedule

Jim Harris 11 hours ago Featured, Local Sports Leave a comment 29 Views

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES, WEEK 5

(Friday) Anderson County 42 Howard 0…

Oliver Springs 21 Greenback 7…

Campbell County 41 Gibbs 31…

Unaka 24 Jellico 14…

Sullivan East 35 Union County 12…

Coalfield 44 Oakdale 12…

Meigs County 67 Rockwood 21…

Kingston 32 Northview Academy 6…

Harriman 54 Sunbright 12…

Fulton 47 Karns 7…

South-Doyle 60 Sevier County 20…

Maryville 28 Bearden 0…

Farragut 45 Morristown West 14…

Science Hill 35 Jefferson County 12…

(Saturday) Powell 34 Central 18.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL WEEK 6 SCHEDULE

(Thursday) Karns at Campbell County…

(Friday) Oak Ridge at Clinton (on WYSH)…

Anderson County at Jefferson County (on WQLA)…

Jellico at North Greene…

Gordonsville at Coalfield…

Harriman at Rockwood…

Cloudland at Sunbright…

Halls at Powell…

Hardin Valley at West…

Oakdale at Red Boiling Springs…

Midway at Tellico Plains.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

XFS: Briscoe bumps buddy for win, playoff field set

(NASCAR.com) In a race that filled the final position for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.