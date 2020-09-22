HSFB Week 5 polls

Monday, high school football polls were released following last weekend’s Week 5 action.

In Class 6A, Maryville is #2, still behind #1 Oakland, while Dobyns-Bennett is #3, Farragut is #9, and Science Hill cracks the top10 at #10.

The 5A poll saw a shake-up at the top, as the West Rebels moved up one spot to #1, and Powell—on the strength of its convincing 34-20 win at Central Saturday—also jumped one spot to #2. Central fell from the top spot to #4, with Rhea County at #6, Carter at #8, and South-Doyle is up to #9. Oak Ridge fell out of the top 10 after losing to West last Thursday

In Class 4A, Elizabethton continues to hold the top spot, while Anderson County remained #7 in the latest poll.

In Class 3A, Alcoa is in a familiar spot atop the poll, with Loudon at #4 and Kingston up a couple of spots to #7.

In Class 2A, Meigs County is ranked second, and in 1A, Coalfield moved up to claim the sixth spot in the poll.

