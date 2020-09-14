HSFB: Week 4 scores, Week 5 schedule

Jim Harris 14 hours ago Featured, Local Sports Leave a comment 77 Views

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES WEEK 4

(Friday) South-Doyle 22 Anderson County 21: A late touchdown and two-point conversion completed the rally for South-Doyle at home, dropping the Mavericks to 2-2 on the season.

Campbell County 34 Seymour 12…McCreary Central 32 Jellico 30…Powell 43 Karns 7…Fulton 37 Austin-East 7…Monterey 50 Harriman 18…Kingston 35 Rockwood 20…Central 53 Hardin Valley 21…Maryville 14 Alcoa 9…Oakdale 30 Wartburg 22…West 42 Jefferson County 0…Midway 34 Cosby 8.

(Saturday) Coalfield 50 Sunbright 28.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCHEDULE WEEK 5

(Thursday) Oak Ridge at West.

(Friday) Clinton home vs. Powell (cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols)…Chattanooga Howard at Anderson County (WQLA & WYSH)…Gibbs at Campbell County…Jellico at Unaka…Greenback at Oliver Springs (BBB-TV)…Harriman at Sunbright…Kingston at Northview Academy…Wartburg at Midway…Rockwood at Meigs County…Oakdale at Coalfield…Karns at Fulton…Central at Seymour…Greeneville at Austin-East…Sullivan East at Union County…Maryville at Bearden.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

XFS #2: Allgaier completes weekend sweep, clinches regular season title

(NASCAR.com) The difference in his race was like night and day, but Justin Allgaier proved …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.