HSFB: Week 4 scores, Week 5 schedule

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES WEEK 4
(Friday) South-Doyle 22 Anderson County 21: A late touchdown and two-point conversion completed the rally for South-Doyle at home, dropping the Mavericks to 2-2 on the season.
Campbell County 34 Seymour 12…McCreary Central 32 Jellico 30…Powell 43 Karns 7…Fulton 37 Austin-East 7…Monterey 50 Harriman 18…Kingston 35 Rockwood 20…Central 53 Hardin Valley 21…Maryville 14 Alcoa 9…Oakdale 30 Wartburg 22…West 42 Jefferson County 0…Midway 34 Cosby 8.
(Saturday) Coalfield 50 Sunbright 28.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCHEDULE WEEK 5
(Thursday) Oak Ridge at West.
(Friday) Clinton home vs. Powell (cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols)…Chattanooga Howard at Anderson County (WQLA & WYSH)…Gibbs at Campbell County…Jellico at Unaka…Greenback at Oliver Springs (BBB-TV)…Harriman at Sunbright…Kingston at Northview Academy…Wartburg at Midway…Rockwood at Meigs County…Oakdale at Coalfield…Karns at Fulton…Central at Seymour…Greeneville at Austin-East…Sullivan East at Union County…Maryville at Bearden.