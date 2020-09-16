HSFB polls full of area teams

The Associated Press high school football polls were released on Monday and here is how local teams shape up as far as the rankings are concerned.

In Class 6A, Maryville is #2, behind #1 Oakland, and ahead of #3 Dobyns-Bennett. Farragut, whose longtime coach Eddie Courtney announced this week that he is fighting prostate cancer, is ranked #9. Courtney is a cancer survivor, having beaten Hodgkin’s disease in 2005. His staff will pick up the slack as he fights his battle on Friday when the Admirals host Morristown West. We want to join with the rest of the East Tennessee football community in wishing Coach Courtney nothing but the best.

In Class 5A, the top 10 includes four teams from Knox County and one from Anderson, as defending state champion Central is #1, followed by Region 3-5A’s West at #2 and Powell at #3. Oak Ridge—also in Region 3-5A—is eighth this week and Carter has cracked the top 10, coming in this week at #10.

In Class 4A, Elizabethton sits atop the polls, with Anderson County dropping a couple of spots following last week’s loss at South-Doyle to #7.

Class 3A, no surprise, sees Alcoa at #1 despite their loss to Maryville last week, while Loudon is ranked fourth. Kingston is also in the top 10 at #9.

In Class 2A, Meigs County is #2, and in Class 1A, the Coalfield Yellow Jackets are ranked seventh.