HSFB polls: AC drops one spot despite win

The Associated Press high school football polls for Week 6 were released on Monday.

In Class 4A, Elizabethton holds on to the top spot, while Anderson County—despite a 48-7 thrashing of Jefferson County a week ago—fell one spot from #7 to #8.

In Class 6A, Oakland maintains its hold on the #1 spot, with Maryville lurking at #2, and Dobyns-Bennett at #3.

Class 5A is loaded with teams from this area, starting with Clinton’s opponent on Friday night, the #1 West Rebels. Fellow Region 3-5A member Powell is at #2, with defending state champion Central rounding out the top three. Rhea County is #6, with South-Doyle at #7, and Carter remains in the top 10 at #9 despite losing to South-Doyle on Friday.

In Class 3A, Alcoa is once again at #1, with Loudon holding fast at #4, and Kingston falling one spot to #10 after suffering their first loss of the season last week, a 36-35 overtime loss to Stone Memorial.

In Class 2A, Meigs County held on to the #2 spot, and in Class 1A, Coalfield moved up a couple of spots to #4 in the state.