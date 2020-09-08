HSFB: Dragons fall at home, rest of Week 3 scores

Jim Harris 17 hours ago Featured, Local Sports Leave a comment 44 Views

Friday night, the Clinton Dragons played at home for the first time in 2020, hosting the Halls Red Devils. In spite of a dogged effort, the Red Devils improved to 3-0 with a 29-14 victory in large part due to a stifling defense and a huge offensive line, not to mention an inspired effort from a former Dragon now playing for Halls.

Tae Rucker caught two touchdown passes for Halls to lead the way, and on defense ex-Dragon Xander Allen made his presence felt with a game-high four sacks.

Clinton got a second straight week of freshman quarterback Joshua Keith running for a score and throwing for a touchdown, this time to Jeremiah Blauvelt.

Halls held Clinton to (-3) rushing yards, aided in part by a total of six sacks on the night.

Box score compiled by Dan McWilliams

Halls          13-0-9-7—29  

Clinton         0-7-0-7—14  

Scoring 

Halls—Tae Rucker 45 pass from Ty Humphrey (Jake Marcantel kick), 3:54, 1st 

Halls—Rucker 29 pass from Humphrey (pass failed), 3:03, 1st 

Clinton—Jeremiah Blauvelt 23 pass from Joshuah Keith (Nikoli Cronin kick), 7:51, 2nd 

Halls—Safety, Sawyer Adams tackled Keith in end zone, 5:26, 3rd 

Halls—Simon Williams 9 pass from Humphrey (Marcantel kick), 2:37, 3rd 

Halls—Humphrey 1 run (Marcantel kick), 11:46, 4th 

Clinton—Keith 18 run (Ryan Bradley kick), 9:15, 4th 

Team stats 

First downs: Clinton 10, Halls 16 

Rushes-yards: Clinton 22-minus 3, Halls 40-133 

Passing yards: Clinton 217, Halls 258 

Comp.-Att.-Int: Clinton 19-27-0, Halls 13-24-1 

Total plays-yards: Clinton 49-214, Halls 64-391 

Punts-avg: Clinton 6-31.3, Halls 3-35.7 

Return yardage: Clinton 114, Halls 80 

Sacked-yards lost: Clinton 6-45, Halls 1-13 

Penalties-yards: Clinton 10-78, Halls 19-165 

Fumbles-lost: Clinton 4-2, Halls 2-1 

Time of possession: Clinton 20:13, Halls 27:47 

Time of game: 3 hours, 2 minutes
Individual stats 

Rushes – yards 

Clinton: Keith 14-0 (TD), Brandon Holifield 3-0, Elie Deshomme 5-minus 3; Halls: Debronski Hunt 15-54, Connor Proffitt 13-42, Nolan Faust 3-40, James Weir 2-9, Caden Cummings 3-minus 2, Humphrey 4-minus 10 (TD),  

Passing (Completions-Attempts-Interceptions – yards) 

Clinton: Keith 19-27-0 217 (TD); Halls: Humphrey 9-17-1 220 (3 TDs), Cummings 4-7-0 38 

Receptions – yards 

Clinton: Wesley Phillips 6-43, Braylon Taylor 5-34, Blauvelt 4-69 (TD), Andy King 2-68, Kendall Lucus 1-3, Connor Moody 1-0; Halls: Rucker 4-156 (2 TDs), Faust 3-29, Proffitt 2-35, Xander Allen 2-33, Williams 1-9 (TD), Camden Johnson 1-minus 4 

Punting – total yards – average 

Clinton: Cronin 6-188-31.3; Halls: Jonathan Kiser 3-107-35.7 

Kickoff returns – yards 

Clinton: Holifield 3-63, A. King 2-41; Halls: Rucker 1-27, Faust 1-12, Caden Earle 1-4 

Punt returns – yards 

Clinton: A. King 1-10; Halls: Seth Simpson 3-33, Taylor Brickey 1-4 

Interceptions – yards returned 

Clinton: Rodayvein Truss 1-0; Halls: none 

Fumble recoveries 

Clinton: Cole Tadora; Halls: Earle, Ethan Crawford 

Sacks – yards 

Clinton: Moody 1-13; Halls: Allen 4-34, Earle 1-5, Joshua McSwiney 0.5-4, Hayden Woods 0.5-2 

OTHER GAMES:
Anderson County 42 Hixson 0…Oak Ridge 42 Campbell County 0…Powell 57 Fulton 28…West 44 Karns 0…Coalfield 34 Harriman 20…South-Doyle 37 Gibbs 17…Kingston 35 Austin-East 14…Oneida 42 Wartburg 6…Midway 41 Oakdale 20…Central 45 Sevier County 22.

THIS WEEK:

(Thursday) Oak Ridge at Farragut…Heritage at William Blount.

(Friday) Meigs County at Clinton…Anderson County at South-Doyle…Oliver Springs at Northview Academy…Campbell County at Seymour…McCreary Central (KY) at Jellico…Coalfield at Sunbright…Oakdale at Wartburg…Alcoa at Maryville…Rockwood at Kingston…Monterey at Harriman…Austin-East at Fulton…Karns at Powell…Tennessee High at Halls.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

GROTS: Rhodes gambles late, wins at Darlington

(NASCAR.com) With the three drivers in front of him opting to pit just before an …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.