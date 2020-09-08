HSFB: Dragons fall at home, rest of Week 3 scores

Friday night, the Clinton Dragons played at home for the first time in 2020, hosting the Halls Red Devils. In spite of a dogged effort, the Red Devils improved to 3-0 with a 29-14 victory in large part due to a stifling defense and a huge offensive line, not to mention an inspired effort from a former Dragon now playing for Halls.

Tae Rucker caught two touchdown passes for Halls to lead the way, and on defense ex-Dragon Xander Allen made his presence felt with a game-high four sacks.

Clinton got a second straight week of freshman quarterback Joshua Keith running for a score and throwing for a touchdown, this time to Jeremiah Blauvelt.

Halls held Clinton to (-3) rushing yards, aided in part by a total of six sacks on the night.

Box score compiled by Dan McWilliams

Halls 13-0-9-7—29

Clinton 0-7-0-7—14

Scoring

Halls—Tae Rucker 45 pass from Ty Humphrey (Jake Marcantel kick), 3:54, 1st

Halls—Rucker 29 pass from Humphrey (pass failed), 3:03, 1st

Clinton—Jeremiah Blauvelt 23 pass from Joshuah Keith (Nikoli Cronin kick), 7:51, 2nd

Halls—Safety, Sawyer Adams tackled Keith in end zone, 5:26, 3rd

Halls—Simon Williams 9 pass from Humphrey (Marcantel kick), 2:37, 3rd

Halls—Humphrey 1 run (Marcantel kick), 11:46, 4th

Clinton—Keith 18 run (Ryan Bradley kick), 9:15, 4th

Team stats

First downs: Clinton 10, Halls 16

Rushes-yards: Clinton 22-minus 3, Halls 40-133

Passing yards: Clinton 217, Halls 258

Comp.-Att.-Int: Clinton 19-27-0, Halls 13-24-1

Total plays-yards: Clinton 49-214, Halls 64-391

Punts-avg: Clinton 6-31.3, Halls 3-35.7

Return yardage: Clinton 114, Halls 80

Sacked-yards lost: Clinton 6-45, Halls 1-13

Penalties-yards: Clinton 10-78, Halls 19-165

Fumbles-lost: Clinton 4-2, Halls 2-1

Time of possession: Clinton 20:13, Halls 27:47

Time of game: 3 hours, 2 minutes

Individual stats

Rushes – yards

Clinton: Keith 14-0 (TD), Brandon Holifield 3-0, Elie Deshomme 5-minus 3; Halls: Debronski Hunt 15-54, Connor Proffitt 13-42, Nolan Faust 3-40, James Weir 2-9, Caden Cummings 3-minus 2, Humphrey 4-minus 10 (TD),

Passing (Completions-Attempts-Interceptions – yards)

Clinton: Keith 19-27-0 217 (TD); Halls: Humphrey 9-17-1 220 (3 TDs), Cummings 4-7-0 38

Receptions – yards

Clinton: Wesley Phillips 6-43, Braylon Taylor 5-34, Blauvelt 4-69 (TD), Andy King 2-68, Kendall Lucus 1-3, Connor Moody 1-0; Halls: Rucker 4-156 (2 TDs), Faust 3-29, Proffitt 2-35, Xander Allen 2-33, Williams 1-9 (TD), Camden Johnson 1-minus 4

Punting – total yards – average

Clinton: Cronin 6-188-31.3; Halls: Jonathan Kiser 3-107-35.7

Kickoff returns – yards

Clinton: Holifield 3-63, A. King 2-41; Halls: Rucker 1-27, Faust 1-12, Caden Earle 1-4

Punt returns – yards

Clinton: A. King 1-10; Halls: Seth Simpson 3-33, Taylor Brickey 1-4

Interceptions – yards returned

Clinton: Rodayvein Truss 1-0; Halls: none

Fumble recoveries

Clinton: Cole Tadora; Halls: Earle, Ethan Crawford

Sacks – yards

Clinton: Moody 1-13; Halls: Allen 4-34, Earle 1-5, Joshua McSwiney 0.5-4, Hayden Woods 0.5-2

OTHER GAMES:

Anderson County 42 Hixson 0…Oak Ridge 42 Campbell County 0…Powell 57 Fulton 28…West 44 Karns 0…Coalfield 34 Harriman 20…South-Doyle 37 Gibbs 17…Kingston 35 Austin-East 14…Oneida 42 Wartburg 6…Midway 41 Oakdale 20…Central 45 Sevier County 22.

THIS WEEK:

(Thursday) Oak Ridge at Farragut…Heritage at William Blount.

(Friday) Meigs County at Clinton…Anderson County at South-Doyle…Oliver Springs at Northview Academy…Campbell County at Seymour…McCreary Central (KY) at Jellico…Coalfield at Sunbright…Oakdale at Wartburg…Alcoa at Maryville…Rockwood at Kingston…Monterey at Harriman…Austin-East at Fulton…Karns at Powell…Tennessee High at Halls.