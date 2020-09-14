Honor Vote Program returns for 2020 election

Jim Harris 15 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Local News Leave a comment 18 Views

The Secretary of State’s Honor Vote Program allows Tennesseans to dedicate their vote in the upcoming election to a veteran or active duty member of the U.S. military.
“As Americans, we have the right to select our leaders through free elections. Honor Vote is a small way that we can recognize and thank the men and women who fought for our rights and those who serve our county to protect them,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett.
This free program is open to any registered voter in Tennessee. Voters can choose to dedicate their vote to anyone currently serving in or a veteran of the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard or Tennessee National Guard.
Honor Vote program participants will receive a Voter Information Guide and an official Honor Vote button they can wear while casting their ballot.
Honor Vote dedications are posted on the official Tennessee Honor Vote List and the Honor Vote Twitter account @tnhonorvote. Voters are encouraged to share their dedication on their social media accounts using the hashtag #GoVoteTN.
For more information and to dedicate your vote, visit www.GoVoteTN.com/honor.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

TDLWD: Additional fed unemployment benefits end

(TDLWD press release) The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has informed the Tennessee Department of …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.