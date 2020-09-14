GSMNP: Bear shot after found scavenging on camper’s body

Officials in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park are investigating to determine what killed an Illinois man whose body was found being scavenged by a bear on the North Carolina side of the park.

Friday afternoon, according to the park, backpackers came across an unoccupied tent at Backcountry Campsite 82, and then found the body of a man on the other side of a nearby creek with a bear scavenging in the immediate area. The backpackers left the scene to find an area with cell coverage and notified park officials.

That call came in at around 7 pm, and when law enforcement rangers and wildlife officers arrived at the campsite a little after midnight, they found the body of 43-year-old Patrick Madura of Elgin, Illinois being “actively scavenged” by a bear. The bear was shot and killed at the scene.

Madura’s cause of death remains under investigation and park officials said that the Hazel Creek Trail will remain closed until further notice between the juncture with Cold Springs Gap Trail and Welch Ridge Trail.

For more information on what to do if you encounter a bear while hiking, please visit the park website at http://www.nps.gov/grsm/naturescience/black-bears.htm. To report a bear incident, please call 865-436-1230. 

