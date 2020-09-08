GROTS: Rhodes gambles late, wins at Darlington

(NASCAR.com) With the three drivers in front of him opting to pit just before an overtime restart, Ben Rhodes chose to stay on track in the fourth position and held off rookie Derek Kraus, winning Sunday‘s South Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Darlington Raceway.

It was the third NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series win of the 23-year-old Kentucky native‘s career; the first since 2018. He is the seventh different winner of 2020.

The season championship points leader Austin Hill finished third, followed by Grant Enfinger and rookie Christian Eckes. Another rookie, Raphael Lessard, finished sixth. Todd Gilliland, Stewart Friesen, Timmy Hill and Brett Moffitt rounded out the top 10.

