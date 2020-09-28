GROTS: Hill punches ticket to 2nd round

(NASCAR.com) Austin Hill rebounded Friday night, using a great final restart to earn the playoff win in the World of Westgate 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Hill, who started 11th, reminded his NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoor Truck Series competitors there’s a reason he won the regular-season title.

Hill took the lead for good on a restart with 39 laps remaining after jumping out ahead of the night’s most dominant driver Sheldon Creed. Creed led a race-best 89 of the 134 laps but ultimately finished runner-up by .546-seconds.

Tanner Gray finished third, followed by Stewart Friesen and Chandler Smith. Grant Enfinger, Zane Smith, Christian Eckes, Matt Crafton and Tyler Ankrum — all playoff drivers — rounded out the top 10.

The playoff standings now show Hill with an automatic berth into the second round. Creed is ranked second, followed by Moffitt, Smith, Enfinger, Ankrum, Crafton and Eckes. With his tough night, Rhodes dropped to ninth place — six points behind Eckes with one race remaining to set the eight-driver, second-round field. Gilliland is 10th — 19 points behind Eckes.

