GROTS: Enfinger brackets regular season, playoff field set

(NASCAR.com) Grant Enfinger bookended the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series regular season with victories, answering his season-opening win at Daytona with a win Thursday night in the ToyotaCare 250 regular season finale at Richmond Raceway – leading his ThorSport Racing teammates Matt Crafton and Ben Rhodes across the finish line by a 1.033-seconds.

Brett Moffitt and rookie Tyler Ankrum rounded out the top five. Codie Rohrbaugh, former NASCAR Cup Series regular David Ragan, Austin Hill, Timmy Hill and Stewart Friesen rounded out the top 10. The sixth-place effort for Rohrbaugh was his third career top-10 finish.

Sheldon Creed, a three-race winner, earned the top-seed for the playoffs. He’ll start the seven-race playoff slate next week at Bristol Motor Speedway with a four-point edge over Zane Smith and Hill as the points re-set.

Enfinger is the fourth seed in the playoffs followed by Moffitt, Rhodes, Crafton, Christian Eckes, Todd Gilliland and Tyler Ankrum.

For more on the race, follow this link.