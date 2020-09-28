Gregory Joe Sims, age 58, of Heiskell, went home to Heaven on Friday, September 25, 2020 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center. He was born on February 19, 1962 to the late Joe Sims and Dorothy Stallings Sims Ogle in Oak Ridge, TN. He was the owner and operator of Sims Trim Custom Cabinetry and was a very talented wood craftsman. Greg was the best husband, father, brother, uncle, brother-in- law, father-in-law and friend ever! He was such a kind soul. Greg loved everybody and being with family and friends was his favorite times. He was an awesome mentor; Greg would always listen and tell you how he felt from the heart. He loved to ride dirt bikes and side by sides with friends and family. Greg Sims was always the life of the party with his quick witted ways and loved to make people laugh. He was one of a kind and there will never be another like him. In addition to his parents, Greg is preceded in death by, Stepdad, Ernie Ogle; grandparents, Hubert and Eva Sims, Rev. Fred and Minnie Stallings and Cora Stallings; sister, Nona Armstrong; special brother-in-law, Doug Reynolds; father and mother-in-law, Buddy and Marcella Massengill; several aunts, uncles.

Survived by the love of his life for 37 years, Sandra Sims, daughter-his pup, Channing Benge and son in law, Andy Benge; his kids as he called them, Sadie and Sidney his beloved golden retrievers. Sister, Jackie (Marc) Langohr; brother-in-laws, Darryl and Monie Massengill, Eddie and Brandy Massengill; aunts and uncles, Joseph, Ruby, Danny, Everett and Billie Lane; nieces and nephews, Tommy, Jerry, Josh, B.J., Julie, Rachel, Chance, Chelsi, DJ, Cheyenne, Trent, Jesse and Tucker; several great nieces and nephews; one special to his heart, Paesen Jo Goodrich; a host of cousins and special friends, Tim and Walta Patt, Ricky and Ginnie Irwin, Steve and Cheryl Evans, Hafley, Newberry and dirt bike buddy, Jesse Richmond.

The family will receive friends on Monday, September 28, 2020 at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton from 5-8PM with the funeral service to follow at 8:00PM with Rev. Richard Mellon and Pastor Billy Moore officiating. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home on Tuesday, September 29 at 11:00AM and go in funeral procession to the Piney Grove Cemetery of a 12 noon interment. www.holleygamble.com

Related