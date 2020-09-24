Fred R. Tweed, age 77, of Rockwood

Fred R. Tweed, age 77, of Rockwood passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Roane Medical Center. He was born August 11, 1942 in Morganton, North Carolina and after high school he joined the United States Navy where he was honorably discharged as a 2nd Class Petty Officer. He attended First Christian Church in Rockwood. Fred was a retired Journeyman Electrician with a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local Union No. 270 in Oak Ridge. He had also been a member of the American Legion Post No. 234 in Valdese, North Carolina. As a hobby, Fred enjoyed making homemade wine. Preceded in death by his wife earlier this month, Nora Yvonne Tweed; mother, Johnsey Miranda Poteet Tweed; sister, Marie Buff.

SURVIVORS

Children Natasha Tweed of Mt. Washington, KY

Samantha Hardesty & husband, Brian of Elizabethton, KY

Curtis Tweed of Morganton, NC

William Travis Tweed of Morganton, NC

Grandchildren Halli, Ethan, Zoey, Adi, and Nolan Hardesty
Curtis Tweed, Jr.

Brother Rex Tweed of Morganton, NC

Sisters Revonda Tweed of Morganton, NC
Myrtle Cannon & husband, Joe of Connelly Springs, NC

Brothers-in-law Johnny Newsome & wife, Debbie of Bessemer, AL

Brent Newsome & wife, Mary of Blountville, AL

Woodrow Buff of Morganton, NC

A host of extended family & friends

Fred was cremated at his request. Celebration of his life may be held at a later date. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net . Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

