Former Roane Sheriff passes

The Roane County Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook Thursday that former Sheriff David B. Haggard has passed away.
Haggard became a Roane County Deputy on January 15th, 1976, and served as the county’s Sheriff from 1993 – 2006.
