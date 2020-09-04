Former Roane Sheriff passes

The Roane County Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook Thursday that former Sheriff David B. Haggard has passed away.

Haggard became a Roane County Deputy on January 15th, 1976, and served as the county’s Sheriff from 1993 – 2006.

