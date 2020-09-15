Follow-up on CTF heroin/fentanyl bust

As we reported last week, three people were arrested by agents with the 7th Judicial District Crime Task Force (CTF) on September 9th after a narcotics-related search warrant was served at a home on King Street in Clinton. We now have a bit more information on the relationship between the three people taken into custody and the charges against them.

CTF Director Simon Byrne said in a press release that officers from the multi-jurisdictional task force seized several “key pieces of evidence” during the raid, including approximately 10 grams of a potentially deadly heroin/fentanyl compound, digital data from phones seized at the scene, and a total of seven firearms.

While on the scene, agents interviewed three people, ultimately arresting two of the residents, a married couple identified as 48-year-old Timothy Fritz 41-year-old Atosha Fritz, on drug charges, and a third—identified as their son, 23-year-old Holden Fritz—on a probation violation warrant.

The parents were arrested and charged with two counts each of the manufacture/delivery/or sale of controlled substances, and one count each of possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony, criminal conspiracy, maintaining a dwelling for the use of narcotics, child abuse and neglect, and possession of drug paraphernlia. Atosha Fritz was also charged with tampering with evidence.

The child abuse and neglect charge stems from the presence of what CTF Director Byrne called “another mutual child who was underage.”

Our partners at Oak Ridge Today report that the tampering with evidence charge against Atosha Fritz came after a small bag of suspected heroin was found in the toilet, and a witness said she had flushed more heroin down the toilet as officers entered the home.

Timothy Fritz remains in custody at the Anderson County Jail on bonds totaling $190,000, while Atosha Fritz is being held on bonds totaling $215,000. Both are due back in court on September 22nd.

The 7th Judicial Crime Task Force is a multi-jurisdictional task force comprised of the 7th Judicial District Attorney General’s Office, Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton, Oak Ridge, Oliver Springs, and Rocky Top Police Departments. The Crime Task Force focuses on drug and violent crime. The task force is currently led by Director Simon Byrne.

Our partners at Oak Ridge Today have much more on the investigation and the evidence recovered, and you can read their article here.