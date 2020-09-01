Fall Antique Festival postponed to 2021

The Anderson County Chamber of Commerce and the City of Clinton announced Monday that they have made what they called the “difficult decision to postpone the 20th Annual Clinch River Fall Antique Festival until 2021.”

In their announcement, festival organizers say that they “held out as long as possible to make this decision in hopes that the festival would be able to be held.”

The Chamber says it looks forward to the opportunity to reorganize this Fall Clinton tradition and return in 2021, concluding their statement by saying, “We know this is disappointing to our community, but we look forward to seeing you next year.”

