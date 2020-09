A former Campbell County school nurse indicted on charges that she stole students’ medications appeared in court on Monday.

56-year-old Sherry Lancaster of Jellico pleaded not guilty during Monday’s hearing, and requested a public defender to represent her.

Lancaster was indicted earlier this month on six counts of obtaining drugs by fraud and five counts of theft following an investigation by the TBI that began in December of last year.

She is due back in court on November 2nd.