Even with COVID cancellations, still plenty to do in Anderson County

While many events have unfortunately been canceled or rescheduled due to Covid-19, there are still great things happening in Anderson County, according to the county’s tourism and visitors’ bureau. They are encouraging everyone to take a moment and check out www.adventureanderson.com, or Adventure Anderson’s social media pages, so you can share area events and things to do with your visitors. Here’s a couple of things local officials wanted to highlight:

  • The Museum of Appalachia will feature demonstrations and musicians all month long. Be sure to visit their Facebook page for details. 
  • Historic Downtown Clinton will host a Fall Harvest Sale on October 2 & 3 with shops packed full of great merchandise for shoppers to enjoy. 
  • Windrock Park trails are open and they have several upcoming events. Be sure to let visitors know they can now buy permits online!  
  • Haw Ridge, Norris Dam State Park and all county parks are open and a great way for visitors to enjoy the beauty of Anderson County and still maintain social distancing. 

If you are having an event or know of an upcoming fall event, please let us know so we can include it on our event calendars.

