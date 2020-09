Eugene Gallaher, the longtime president of the Green McAdoo Cultural Organization, passed away last week at the age of 68 following a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Gallaher is being remembered as a fixture in youth sports, his church, and the community as a whole. Mr. Gallaher passed away on Friday with his wife Mattie at his side.

Eugene Gallaher was laid to rest Sunday at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens in Claxton.