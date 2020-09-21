Elmer Taylor passed away September 19, 2020, having lived a full life of 95 years. He was born April 22, 1925. He was a World War II veteran, retired from BellSouth after 35 years, and was a member of Poplar Creek Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Hellen Keith Taylor; parents, Oscar and Julia Taylor; sisters, Mary Harless, Hazel McKinney, Carrie Taylor, and Stella Lowe; brothers, Arvile, Homer, and Woodrow; and grandson, Taylor Brooks.

Survived by: son, Lynn and wife Beverly; daughter, Janice Brooks and husband Kent; grandsons, Mark Taylor and wife Laura, Eric Taylor and wife Kim; granddaughters, Kari Guenther and husband Marcus, Kristen Hooper and husband Ryan; great-granddaughters, Emma Taylor, Julia Taylor, Kaitlyn Taylor, and Lily Hooper; and great-grandson Luke Hooper.

Graveside services will be held Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 11am at Sunset Cemetery in Clinton, TN. Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. www.holleygamble.com

