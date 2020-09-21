Elmer Taylor

Jim Harris 3 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 12 Views

Elmer Taylor passed away September 19, 2020, having lived a full life of 95 years. He was born April 22, 1925. He was a World War II veteran, retired from BellSouth after 35 years, and was a member of Poplar Creek Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Hellen Keith Taylor; parents, Oscar and Julia Taylor; sisters, Mary Harless, Hazel McKinney, Carrie Taylor, and Stella Lowe; brothers, Arvile, Homer, and Woodrow; and grandson, Taylor Brooks.
Survived by: son, Lynn and wife Beverly; daughter, Janice Brooks and husband Kent; grandsons, Mark Taylor and wife Laura, Eric Taylor and wife Kim; granddaughters, Kari Guenther and husband Marcus, Kristen Hooper and husband Ryan; great-granddaughters, Emma Taylor, Julia Taylor, Kaitlyn Taylor, and Lily Hooper; and great-grandson Luke Hooper.
Graveside services will be held Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 11am at Sunset Cemetery in Clinton, TN. Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. www.holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Bearl David Daniels, age 63, of Oak Ridge

Bearl David Daniels, age 63, of Oak Ridge, passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2020 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.